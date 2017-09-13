ALBERT ISOLA TO ADDRESS WORLD BLOCKCHAIN FORUM

Albert Isola, the Minister for Commerce, has accepted an invitation to speak as part of a Government panel at the 2017 World Blockchain Forum.

The event, hosted at Oval Space in London on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th September 2017, will bring together in excess of 300 attendees ranging from investors to CEOs.

The conference component of The World Blockchain Forum will cover a wide array of topics spanning from the Blockchain, Bitcoin and Ethereum, ICOs, investing, regulation, startups, disruption, and much more.

Albert Isola commented, “I am delighted that the work we have undertaken in so prominently establishing Gibraltar’s position at the leading edge of this new and growing industry provides for an opportunity to speak at the World Blockchain Forum. The international platform provided will allow us to proactively drive our very positive message established in the consultation paper issued in May 2017 on the proposed establishment of a DLT regulatory framework. I am very pleased to share a panel session on Monday 25th September and use this opportunity to state Gibraltar’s case”.

To see full details of the event including the registration process please access the following link: https://london.keynote.ae/.

Should you wish to attend please register via the event website. It would be helpful if you would also advise Paul Astengo at Gibraltar Finance by email paul.astengo@financecentre.gov.gi that you are attending.