This year’s Act of Remembrance at Gibraltar’s War Memorial in the National Arboretum will take place on Wednesday the 25th of October.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, Staffordshire is the UK’s year-round centre of Remembrance, a spiritually uplifting place which honours the fallen and recognises service and sacrifice. Covering 150 acres, the 340 dedicated memorials on the site make the Arboretum a living tribute that will forever acknowledge the personal sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and civilian services, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Gibraltar Memorial was unveiled two years ago and this years event will once again be led by Joe Brugada representing the Royal British Legion and Dominique Searle, Gibraltar representative to the United kingdom on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. Responsibility for the Memorial has now been passed to the Gibraltar branch of the Royal British Legion who will maintain the Memorial and organise events in the future.

In all, ten wreaths will be laid on behalf of His Excellency the Governor, HMGoG, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Royal British Legion and other representative bodies. His Excellency the Governor and Commander in Chief, Lt. General Edward Davis CB CBE will lead the service.

Also present at the event, will be twenty relatives, including thirteen great nieces and nephews of Lt. Solomon Benzecry, casualty of the Battle of Cambrai in WWI, his name is etched on the Gibraltar War Memorial at Lichfield and in Gibraltar.