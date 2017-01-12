85 AND STILL WORKING

This year will mark the 125th anniversary of ISOLAS, Gibraltar’s longest-established law firm, but earlier in the month the firm celebrated another very special birthday, that of Yolanda Harnamji, who turned 85 on Wednesday 11th January.

Yolanda, who has been working at ISOLAS for 48 years now, started out at the firm as secretary to William Isola back when the firm had just two lawyers, brothers William and Peter Isola. Today Yolanda is Managing Clerk at ISOLAS, and a Director at Fiduciary Group.

“On my 80th birthday, which we celebrated in the office, Peter Isola made the mistake of saying- very good for me- ‘Yolanda can stay with us as long as she likes’. I’ve always enjoyed working here, that’s why I still do!”

The Partners, Directors and staff at ISOLAS and Fiduciary Group would like to wish Yolanda a very happy birthday and many more years of health and happiness.