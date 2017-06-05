SUMMER NIGHTS 2017

The Gibraltar Cultural Services and GibMedia have worked closely to provide this year’s Summer Nights programme. A range of events will be held every Thursday and Saturday as from the 13th July till 12th August, at various locations around Gibraltar from 8.30pm to 11.30pm.

Programme of events is as follows:

Thursday 13th July at Chatham Counterguard

Danza Academy / Mediterranean Dance School / GAMPA / Ollie Hughes as Robbie Williams Tribute

Saturday 15th July at Chatham Counterguard

Gabriella Richardson / Layla Rose Band / Jet Stream

Thursday 20th July at Governor’s Parade

Jazz in the Old Town – Saxo Mania / Chuck McClelland Jazz Band

Saturday 22nd July at Governor’s Parade

Surianne Dalmedo / The Jersey Boys

Thursday 27th July at John Mackintosh Square

Jovani Lagomassino / Frontiers / 5 After Midnight – X Factor / Jamie Miller – The Voice

Saturday 29th July at John Mackintosh Square

Keiron Lynch / Elisha Lang / Stylos Dance Studios / Renditions Singers / Open Talent Night – for further info please email: info@gibmedia.gi Pete Rothwell as Michael Buble

Thursday 3rd August at Casemates Square

Disney Sing Along and Poster Party with Laura Oldfield / Show Dance Company / Jessie Maclaren and Jeremy Perez

Saturday 5th August at Casemates Square

Harley Davidson Rally from 9am to 3pm

Ethan Rocca / Rewind Band 60’s and 70’s Music to dance the night away

Thursday 10th August at Ocean Village

Circus & Magic Night / Urban Dance

Saturday 12 August at Ocean Village

Omnibus / After Hours

Fun activities of face-painting, art & crafts, jumping castles, workshops and market stalls will be provided every Thursday and Saturday night.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said “Once again the 2017 Summer Nights will provide for a varied programme of entertainment for 5 weeks. I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community. I would like to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and, in so doing, are providing Gibraltar with a diverse selection of quality entertainment.

I wish you all, residents and visitors alike, an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2017.

For further information please contact the Events Department, GCS on telephone 20067236; email info@culture.gi or visit www.culture.gi