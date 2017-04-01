£20K FOR LOCAL CHARITIES FROM ‘GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK’

In December, Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and The PJI Foundation launched ‘Gifts that Give Back’, an exciting new charitable giving initiative which saw 18 popular local retailers commit to making a charitable donation to the value of a percentage of sales for that month. The initiative aimed to encourage people to shop locally over the Christmas period, with the incentive being that, in return for their purchases, participating local shops would give back to the community by donating much-needed stock to their selected partner charities.

The campaign’s organisers describe this model as a “win-win” for the community, explaining:

“We wanted to offer consumers hassle-free ways of giving back to the community over the festive period as they went about their Christmas gift shopping, while at the same time encouraging businesses to donate to local charities in a straightforward and tangible way. The result has been overwhelmingly positive and demonstrates that the ‘Gifts that Give Back’ model offers a win-win scenario, simultaneously promoting socially-conscious and philanthropic local businesses, whilst bolstering continued and growing support for the charitable sector in the Gibraltarian community.”

Over the last few weeks the final donations through the initiative have been collected and the organisers are extremely pleased to announce that a grand total of £20,000 has been raised, largely in the form of stock goods and vouchers, which has been distributed between 9 hardworking local charities. The organisers would like to thank all of the generous local businesses that participated in the initiative as well as, of course, the local shoppers who visited these establishments over the Christmas period and supported the campaign.

To give just a couple of concrete examples of how local charities have benefitted from the initiative, we can take Nazareth House who collected sizable donations of food goods from the Express Convenience Stores, The Cellar and Eroski, or Women in Need who received lovely gifts from Isolabella for the women they support, as well as toys from The Toy Box, and baby and children’s clothes from Next for the children they house at their centres.

The organisers have been thrilled by the fantastic response from the local business sector, and feel encouraged by what has been a very positive and successful first year for the initiative, which they are hoping will only continue to grow over the coming years.

The local businesses which participated in the ‘Gifts that Give Back’ initiative are: Marks and Spencer, Next, F&F, Marble Arc, U-mee & Europort International, Express Convenience Stores, The Cellar, Eroski, Digital Corner, Netgear, Kaycee, The Toy Box, L Sacarello, Isolabella, SM Seruya, Top Choice Appliances, Vijay and Music Corner.

You can find out more about the #GiftsthatGiveBack initiative and see all individual donations by visiting Reaching Out Gibraltar’s Facebook and Twitter pages.