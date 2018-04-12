2018 Gibraltar Spring Festival Logo Competition Winner

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Festival Logo competition.
First Prize: Steven Aguilera (Adult entry)
The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £300 with the logo displayed in all the printed and marketing material produced under this year’s Spring Festival umbrella.
With 366 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 16 highly commended awards as follows:
Stefano Plantone – Adult Entry
Susan Cabezutto – Adult Entry
Albert Agius – Adult Entry
Nayra Puyol – Westside Comprehensive School
Shelli Abudarham – Westside Comprehensive School
Jude Quigley – Westside Comprehensive School
Sofia Charrington – Loreto Convent School
Oliver Hoffman – Loreto Convent School
Adrianne Durante – St Anne’s Middle School
Dylan Reese – St Anne’s Middle School
George Johnson – St Bernard’s Middle School
Isabelle Ramos – St Bernard’s Middle School
Ziyao Chou – Bishop Fitzgerald School
Charlize Buhagiar – Bishop Fitzgerald School
Faye Jones – St Joseph’s Middle School
Tiffany Martinez – St Joseph’s Middle School
Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all those who took part and all the schools and respective teachers for their cooperation.
All entries will be on display at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16th April to 20th April.