2018 Gibraltar Spring Festival Logo Competition Winner

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Festival Logo competition.

First Prize: Steven Aguilera (Adult entry)

The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £300 with the logo displayed in all the printed and marketing material produced under this year’s Spring Festival umbrella.

With 366 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 16 highly commended awards as follows:

Stefano Plantone – Adult Entry

Susan Cabezutto – Adult Entry

Albert Agius – Adult Entry

Nayra Puyol – Westside Comprehensive School

Shelli Abudarham – Westside Comprehensive School

Jude Quigley – Westside Comprehensive School

Sofia Charrington – Loreto Convent School

Oliver Hoffman – Loreto Convent School

Adrianne Durante – St Anne’s Middle School

Dylan Reese – St Anne’s Middle School

George Johnson – St Bernard’s Middle School

Isabelle Ramos – St Bernard’s Middle School

Ziyao Chou – Bishop Fitzgerald School

Charlize Buhagiar – Bishop Fitzgerald School

Faye Jones – St Joseph’s Middle School

Tiffany Martinez – St Joseph’s Middle School

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all those who took part and all the schools and respective teachers for their cooperation.

All entries will be on display at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16th April to 20th April.