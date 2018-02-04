2018 Annual Art Competition for Young Artists.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is reminding local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2018. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 16th February 2018.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists and residents of Gibraltar aged up to 24 years old as at 26th February 2018. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, with the exception of non-winning entries in the 2017 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2017 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 27th February to 9th March 2018.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £ 1,000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £ 500

The Alwani Foundation Award – School Years 9 to 11 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award – School Years 12 to 13 £500

The Arts Society Gibraltar Sculpture Award £500

All the artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

• Gibraltar College of Further Education

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

• Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

• Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art (GEMA), Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

• John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• Or via email from: info@culture.gi or on our website www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 14th February 2018 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi