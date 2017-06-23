2017 LUNAR WALK TONIGHT

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar reminds everyone that their annual Lunar Walk takes place tonight.

Registration will be at Casemates as from 9pm and will be £5 for adults and free for children under 12.

The walk starts at midnight and the route will lead up to and around the airstrip and then returns to Casemates, accompanied by the stunning view of the Moorish Castle lit pink to celebrate and remember all our loved ones affected by this condition.

There will be T-shirts, pins, glow sticks and raffle tickets for sale on the night, together with attractions such as an energetic Zumba warm up by instructor Natalia Ruiz and a memorable musical performance by the pipers of the Sea Scout Band, which opens and then closes the event.

A spokesperson said: “The 2017 Lunar Walk will be the tenth Lunar Walk, we hope this event will prove to be as successful as other years in raising awareness and funds for a worthy cause that touches our community in many ways.

“This year is particularly special to us as we hold this event in honour of Marie Cavilla, our Vice-Chairperson who sadly succumbed to this disease in May. It has been a privilege to have had Marie as a very valued member of the Charity for over 10 years and we are thankful for her unconditional dedication.

“Breast Cancer Gibraltar would like to thank the public for its continuous support and

generosity. Our Charity ensures that all the money raised through events or donations goes back into our community by supporting individuals and organisations including the GHA in purchasing equipment and training professionals.”