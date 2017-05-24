2017 GIBRALTAR SPRING VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION OPENS

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition 2017 is now on at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until the 3rd June. The Hon Steven Linares, Minister for Culture officially opened the Exhibition and presented the prizes on Tuesday 23rd May.

In total, one hundred and thirty four entries by seventy-five local artists were submitted with Mercedes Corbacho Rodriguez carrying out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic, video and installation categories.

The Overall Winner and recipient of the Ministry of Culture Prize was awarded to Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award – £3,000 Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger ‘The Wreckage’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting – £500 Chris-Anne Alcantara-Ullger ‘The Wreckage’

2nd Prize – £250 Leslie Gaduzo ‘Figure with Shawl’

Sculpture Award – £500 Shane Dalmedo ‘Let’s Play’

Photography Award – £500 Stephen Hermida ‘Journey to the Heart’

Video Category – £500 Karl Ullger ‘Badadaboom’

Installation Award – £500 Alan Perez ‘Cube of Fears, Dreams & Hope’

Best Gibraltar Theme The Alwani Foundation Award – £1000 Michele Stagnetto ‘Desde el Bulevar Hebreo’

Best Young Artist – Sovereign Art Foundation Award – £1000 Lorena Bautista‘Shape & Colour II’

The following entries received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• Derek Duarte ‘Water on Mars’

• Josie Barceló ‘Shadows’

• Benjamin Hassan ‘RGP Commissioner Yome’

• Gail Francis-Tiron ‘Spring Doodle’

• Patricia Bowling Lombard ‘Veritas-Digitized’

• Tiana Langdon ‘Hands On’

• Charles Davies ‘Maths & the Urban Sprawl’

• Miriam Parody-Porro ‘After the Rain-John Mackintosh Square’

• Karl Ullger ‘Waterloo Bridge’