16TH GIBRALTAR INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2018

The annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival shall take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre between 15th and 17th February 2018.

The Festival is open to individuals, groups and academies with the opportunity of performing in various dance categories and styles.

 

Prizes include:

M.O. Productions Bursary Award                        £600 and Trophy

Best Female Dancer of the Festival                    £200 and Trophy

Best Male Dancer of the Festival                        £200 and Trophy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award                        Flight and accommodation to                                                                                          participate at the 2019 Sussex Festival                                                                            of Song and Dance, in Brighton

Best Choreographer                                            £100 and Trophy

Most Promising Infant                                        £100 and Trophy

 

Entry forms and conditions are available from:

M.O. Productions is reminding those interested in taking part that the Closing date for entries is Thursday 21st December 2017.

