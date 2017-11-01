1 MINUTE BROWNIE – Microwave mug dessert

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsps all purpose flour

3 tbsps brown sugar

3 tbsps cocoa powder

3 tbsps flavorless oil (canola/coconut/sunflower)

3 tbsps water or unsweetened plant milk

pinch of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tsp chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

In a microwavable mug, mix together all of the ingredients.

Mix in the chocolate chips.

If you don’t want to cook them off straight away, then place them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Microwave for 45-60 seconds. Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes.

SUGGESTIONS

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream & enjoy!

Cooking time will vary greatly depending on your microwave and the width and depth of the mug.

This is calorie-high dessert due to sugar and oil. To lower these, you can use more natural sugars and oil like coconut.

Recipe by BiggerBolderBaking